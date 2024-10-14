Another summer success for Aaron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fifth placed finish in the Tom Anderson Cup saw Aaron Peacock claim the Agate Trophy as Mannings Heath's summer Order of Merit champion for the second year running on Saturday. Points are awarded for placings in competitions played off handicap throughout the summer and Peacock's achievement is even more noteworthy as he plays off plus one and had to add a shot to his scores while his rivals were making deductions.

Winner of the Tom Anderson Cup was Chris Smith, playing off nine, whose nett 72 included eleven pars and was a fine effort on a wet course in intermittent rain. Paul Milford took second place with a nett 74 that featured four birdies and put him second in the Merit standings while Keith Marshall was third with nett 75. Milford and Peacock returned the best gross cards with 76 apiece.

Heath's seniors also concluded their Order of Merit race and ten players were still in contention for the coveted globe as they teed off for the Geoffrey Walker Trophy. Winner on the day with an impressive 39 points off twelve was Ray Robertson followed by Paul Lamberty on 37 and Martyn Little on 36. But none of that leading trio were able to catch Order of Merit leader Ian Spreadbury who finished just a point ahead of Paul Williams.

Spreadbury was presented with his trophy at the seniors' AGM which followed the golf and saw Andy Hoskins hand over the captaincy to Andy Jones. He reflected on a busy and successful year which saw 31 competitions completed and a match record of sixteen wins, four draws and eleven defeats. It also saw the seniors raise a magnificent £3655 for HOPE as well as over £900 for other good causes. Andy Jones has nominated Alzheimer's Society as his chosen charity and will have Ian Spreadbury as his vice-captain.