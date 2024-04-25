Beauport Park Golf Club win in both county competitions
The first round of the Sussex Inter Club and Cyril Blake Trophy knockout competitions took place last weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beauport Park Golf and Country Club were drawn away against Horsham in both competitions.
The two teams performed very well returning home having recorded victories in both matches against good opposition.
In the second round Beauport have been drawn away in the Sussex Inter Club knockout against West Hove and against local club Sedlescombe in the second round of the Cyril Blake Trophy, again both away form home, where they will hope to continue the positive results