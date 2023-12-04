As the weather has been so wet, the veterans at Chichester Golf Club have been delayed for more than three weeks in holding their captain’s drive-in, prizegiving and annual meeting.

Finally, these events were held and a cheque for £2,000 was presented by the outgoing captain, Martin Powell-Jones, to the Guide Dogs for the Blind charity.

The money was raised by the vets’ section throughout the year by various events, such as raffles.

The trophy winners for the 2023 season made for an impressive list and were as follows:

Chi vets' Trophy winners from the 2023 season | Picture courtesy of Chichester GC veterans

Tower vets: Paul Metherell (Spring Trophy), Dave Atkins (Founders Shield), James Faulkner (Bert Hunt Jug), Gerry Chapman (Venables Shield), Colin Mills (Autumn Trophy), Paul Metherell (Eclectic).

Chi vets: Brian Burn (Founders Cup & Claret Jug), John Morgan (Spring Trophy), Nigel Wood (RGH Trophy), Phillip Couchman (Captains Cup), Brian Melbourn (Rob Baldwin Award), Ken Dowinton (Venables Trophy), Pavlos Kinigopolous (Autumn Trophy), Campbell Goldsmid (Vets Championship Handicap & Seniors Cup), John Styles (Vets Scratch Championship & Order of Merit), Norman Moore & Jim Robertson (Div 1 Doubles), Colion Westwood & David Galloway (Div 2 doubles), Peter Hamnett (Div 1 Singles), Rob Arcus (Div 1 Eclectic), Tony Horne (Div 2 Eclectic)

SELSEY GC

Selsey Golf Club’s veterans played their championship – among a host of recent competitions.

Martin Powell-Jones presenting the cheque for £2,000. The dog is Ffion with Tim and Sarah Shaw from Guide Dogs for the Blind charity | Picture courtesy of Chichester GC veterans

Winner of the scratch competition was Bob Anderson, with two great rounds of golf, Winner of the handicap competition was Jim Craig.

The vets had a successful presentation day when most of the outstanding cups and trophies were presented. Kevin Fielder oversaw it quickly and efficiently.In matches, Selsey lost 4-2 at Chichester.

They played Portsmouth home and away losing 3½-2½ away but winning 5-1 at home.

Against Southsea, in the final match of a four-match series, we were one game up going into the match and the final result was a Selsey win 5½-½.

Peter Hamnett (2023-2024 vets' captain) drives off | Pictur courtesy of Chichester GC vets

Over 23 years of playing, it's Selsey 12 Southsea 11.The captain’s charity is still getting fantastic support – after making their latest donation to the Selsey First Responders, the amount raised to date is £4,000.

The Captain’s Charity Day was held in aid of the charity and a field of 38 took part and the weather was kind.

Winner was John Mustoe with a magnificent 40 points. A raffle was boosted by Peter Grindley’s generous contribution to the prizes, and thanks went to all who also contributed.

Thanks went to the First Responders and members of their committee who attended. More than £1,000 was raised on the day.

The line-up for 2023-2024 season -Tony James (vice-captain), Peter Hamnett (captain) taking over from Martin Powell-Jones | Picture courtesy of Chichester GC vets

A mixed Texas scramble involved teams of two ladies and two veterans, and ir was a nice golfing and social occasion. Winners were Caroline Simpson, Jackie Mayzes, Micheal Bryer and David Flack. A match players competition drew 13 players. The winner was Barry Stenning.

Continuing bad weather means the veterans still have the home match against Chichester to play. But they did get to play their annual challenge between the captain’s team and the president’s team, a matchplay competition which proved another great day.