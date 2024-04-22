Blue Skies are back for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the course improving every week thanks to the hard work of the greenkeepers, the result reflected an enjoyable and well-matched competition ending in a 3-3 draw.

Team captain was Bob Andrews who with his partner Bob Smith won their match 4-3 against Andrew Sanders and Richard Kenyon from Cranleigh. The other two pairs winning their matches were Jim White and Peter Allen 5-4 and Tommy Ward and Phil Hedges who won by one hole.

In a close competition Peter Martin and Kevin Lee lost by one hole, Richard Lodge and Stephen Hall and Keith Martin and Chris Macauley lost their matches 4-3.

Lead Team of Andrew Sanders and Richard Kenyon, Cranleigh with Bob Andrews and Bob Smith, Horsham.

The Summer League has also begun for the Horsham Seniors Eclectic and Order of Merit competitions. These qualifying rounds determine whether a handicap will go up or down and where each player will sit on the final Eclectic record of results.

The winner for the Tuesday Seniors was Shaun Moloney on 36 points and second was Keith Gaston-Parry with a score of 34 points. Third and fourth places went respectively on countback to Chris Stapley and Roger Martin who both came in with 32 points.

Roger added to his prizes with Nearest the Pin followed by scoring a birdie on the same par three hole, quite a successful day.

The Wednesday Seniors had a very close competition with the first three places all scoring the same 35 points.

The winner on countback was Graham Angell, second place went to Mark Smith and third was Ian Cherriman. Not far behind, coming in fourth with 33 points, was Peter Bayles.