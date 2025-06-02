The winning team in the Charity AmAm at Littlehampton, pictured with club captain Richard Teanby (centre)

Mental health charity CALM was the real winner at Richard Teanby's Am Am Golf Day down on the Littlehampton Golf Club links – with over £4,000 raised.

One hundred players gathered, playing in teams of four, some even coming from Scotland to play, all in a good cause.

The team of Lawrence Dennis-Smither, Jacqueline Packham, Sandra Ashman and Rachel Sellence from Piltdown and Willingdon, posted 90 points.

In a big field they were the very last team out, pipping the very first team out, from East Brighton, into second spot.

