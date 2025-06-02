Charity Am Am Day at Littlehampton Golf Club
One hundred players gathered, playing in teams of four, some even coming from Scotland to play, all in a good cause.
The team of Lawrence Dennis-Smither, Jacqueline Packham, Sandra Ashman and Rachel Sellence from Piltdown and Willingdon, posted 90 points.
In a big field they were the very last team out, pipping the very first team out, from East Brighton, into second spot.
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/