Christmas Capers on the Littlehampton links

Some 120 players, in varying outfits of fancy dress took to the links at Littlehampton Golf Club for their annual golf and fun event.

The course was laid out in a funky style with snowmen in the middle of greens, flags in bunkers, some greens with two holes, others with none!

Mulled wine, sausage rolls and mince pies were dispensed part way round, to keep the players fuelled, seeming to work well!

Despite all this the team of Craig Stoner, Steve Murrell, John Finneran and Mike Lyne posted a score of 134 points to win by 6.

A delicious lunch of boeuf bourgignion followed in a packed clubhouse.

The following day, 50 children and a lot more parents and grandparents enjoyed a magician, tea and a visit from Santa at the Annual Children's Christmas party.

A truly special afternoon!