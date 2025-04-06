Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was time for another fun competition as Horsham Golf’s seniors took on a Canadian Foursomes format in which team members are in two sets of pairs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each golfer plays alternately after their drive and the best second shot is chosen until the ball is holed out. This is one of those contests where each partner needs to have either congratulations or commiserations on hand for those brilliant and near miss shots, as well as sincere apologies when they lose their teammate’s ball in the pond or the rough.

The first four places all had a score of 42 points, although only the first three pairs receive prizes. John Wrighton and Richard Levey came in first with the best back nine score, John Everett and Robert Neal-Smith were second and Duncan McSorland and Dave O’Flynn third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday they played for the Bryan Day Trophy which is an annual foursomes competition. Derek Jones and Graham Angell won on 44 points and received the trophy and salvers from Jim White who is the new Horsham Seniors Vice-Captain. Phil Hedges and Dennis Warner came in second on countback with 43 points with John Bellchamber and Sean McKane third on the same score.

Derek Jones and Graham Angell win the Bryan Day trophy presented by Jim White the new Horsham Seniors' Vice Captain

The weather continued fair as Horsham Seniors ended the week with a friendly at Dorking GC. With the greens playing fast and a very close fought battle the final score was 3.5-2.5 to Dorking.

Congratulations to Richard Lodge and Chris Macauley who won 2-0, Will Pitt and Alistair Tuck who won one up and Peter Bayles and Robin Beer who halved their match.

Andrew Bacon and Peter Martin lost 7-5, Howard Mannion and Bob Andrews lost 6-5 and Graham King and Jim white lost 2-1. It is a pleasure to play the different courses and enjoy a sunny day in good company even when the result is a loss.