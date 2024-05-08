Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Results

Now the inclement weather is behind us and the season is underway the ladies of Cooden Beach have been playing in Tuesday competitions.
By Lynn Norris-AlpineContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Recent results have been very encouraging for the season.

The UNTHANK trophy held on 20th & 23rd April 2024.

Div 1 placings:

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

1st Teresa Archer

2nd Jill Taylor

3rd Jane Court

Div 2 placings:

1st Lindsay Waite

2nd Chery Rowsell

3rd Mel Ball

Div 3 placings:

1st Valerie Hamilton

2nd Jill Johnson

3rd Jenny Benson

On the 30th April the Ladies President Salver was held.

1st Annie Feeney & lynn Norris-Alpine

2nd Sally Cleaver & Caroline Wright

3rd Vanessa Harris & Diane Owen

4th Mel Ball & Annette Block

5th Sandy Dawson and Carry De Ridder

6th Elaine Lawson & June Sharp

7th Teresa Archer & Jane Court

8th Valerie bradshaw & Kay Mitchell

Well done to all the ladies who go through to the knockout stage.