Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Results
and live on Freeview channel 276
Recent results have been very encouraging for the season.
The UNTHANK trophy held on 20th & 23rd April 2024.
Div 1 placings:
1st Teresa Archer
2nd Jill Taylor
3rd Jane Court
Div 2 placings:
1st Lindsay Waite
2nd Chery Rowsell
3rd Mel Ball
Div 3 placings:
1st Valerie Hamilton
2nd Jill Johnson
3rd Jenny Benson
On the 30th April the Ladies President Salver was held.
1st Annie Feeney & lynn Norris-Alpine
2nd Sally Cleaver & Caroline Wright
3rd Vanessa Harris & Diane Owen
4th Mel Ball & Annette Block
5th Sandy Dawson and Carry De Ridder
6th Elaine Lawson & June Sharp
7th Teresa Archer & Jane Court
8th Valerie bradshaw & Kay Mitchell
Well done to all the ladies who go through to the knockout stage.