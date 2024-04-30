Cuckfield Golf Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At last we had a dry day and the course was in good condition after so much rain over the last few months.

Twenty one members turned up to play and found scoring difficult.

Paul Masson won the day with 35pts with last month's winner Howard Duff a close second on countback from Chris Mewes with 33pts

John Winter won the longest drive and Howard won nearest the pin in 3. A