Cuckfield Golf Society
Cuckfield Golf Sociiety's April event was held at the Singing Hills Golf Club on April 26. The day was being Sponsored by P&S Gallagher who we thank for their continued support.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At last we had a dry day and the course was in good condition after so much rain over the last few months.
Twenty one members turned up to play and found scoring difficult.
Paul Masson won the day with 35pts with last month's winner Howard Duff a close second on countback from Chris Mewes with 33pts
John Winter won the longest drive and Howard won nearest the pin in 3. A
lovely meal and a few tales of what could have been followed with presentation to the winners completing the day.