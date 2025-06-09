Dinner Cup success for Littlehampton Golf Club pair
Proceedings began on the Friday evening when prior to dinner, names were drawn out of the hat to establish who will be partnering who for golf next morning.
Defending champion Matt Giles assisted the club captain Richard Teanby in conducting the draw and as always, some interesting pairings emerged, especially when playing an alternate shot, foursomes format.
All week the forecast suggested players would experience wet and windy conditions, but competitors dodged a bullet, round in three hours, with only the last four in catching a shower.
Despite a testing breeze and a late night for some, scoring was good, with a number of pairings achieving the magic 36 points.
Emerging as winners with a fabulous score of 40 points, to win by three and be crowned Dinner Cup champions 2025 were Vaso Lazareski and Mike Higginson.
Mark Heron and Mike Pickthall were runners-up on 37 points, a winning score in many past years.