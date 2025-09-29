DP world tour star Marco Penge returns to Worthing Golf Club for scratch vs pros match

Penge, a two-time DP World Tour winner and currently ranked 53rd in the Official World Golf Ranking, began his golfing journey as a junior at several local clubs, including Worthing. Returning to the club where he spent key years developing his game, he was joined by a team of fellow professionals (including friend and former Worthing junior Toby Tree) to take on the club’s scratch team in front of record-breaking crowds.

Reflecting on the day, Marco said: “It’s nice to give something back to that stage in my career where I was once representing Worthing. I want to put on a good show for all the members.”

The atmosphere was electric from the very first tee, with hundreds of members lining the fairways and a front row of excitable junior golfers cheering on every player.

Club President David Nicholls introduced the teams before play got underway, and even the most seasoned competitors admitted to feeling the nerves. Penge himself remarked that it was “probably the most nervous I’ve felt all year. I felt more nervous on the first here than I did at Wentworth.”

The fixture featured 12 of Worthing’s finest scratch players, captained by Nick Kalli, against a team of 12 PGA professionals and Rampion staff led by WGC Head Professional Peter Tarver-Jones. After six hard-fought matches filled with drama, birdies and crowd-pleasing golf, the Rampion Pros narrowly claimed victory, 3.5-2.5. The scoreboard included Penge and Tree trumping two of Worthing’s top players, Scott Nightingale and Nigel Harrington, 4&3.

Beyond the scoreboard, the event was a celebration of the club’s thriving community spirit. Spectators were treated to an exclusive post-match Q&A session with sports broadcaster and club member John Inverdale and Marco Penge, who spoke candidly about life on tour, missing out narrowly on Ryder Cup selection, and the challenges of balancing professional golf with a young family.

Worthing Golf Club General Manager Gary Salt commented: “It was wonderful to see our members turn out in such numbers to support the event, and every player, from the scratch team to the professionals, played their part in creating a truly memorable day. Having Marco and Toby back “on the team” was the icing on the cake. It was a proud moment for everyone connected with the club.”

The Scratch vs Pros match has quickly become one of the standout dates in Worthing’s calendar, blending world-class talent with a true celebration of the club’s heritage and future.

