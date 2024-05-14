England Triumphs in Footgolf 4 Nations Cup: Brighton Footgolf Club Members Shine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Footgolf 4 Nations Cup witnessed a thrilling showdown as England emerged victorious, marking a historic moment for the nation's footgolf community. Among the standout performers were Josh Paton and Richard Philp, representing England with distinction and showcasing the talent nurtured at Brighton Footgolf Club.

Josh Paton, 30, and Richard Philp, 49, both stalwarts of Brighton Footgolf Club, demonstrated exceptional prowess on the course throughout the tournament. As local favorites, their journey from Brighton Footgolf, situated off Hangleton Lane in Hove, to international success has been an inspiring tale of dedication and passion.

In a remarkable turn of events, Scotland, having previously defeated England in the round-robin stage, entered the final as underdogs. However, fueled by sheer determination and outstanding play, England, led by Paton and Philp, clinched victory with a scoreline of 10 points to 8, securing their maiden title in the Footgolf 4 Nations Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The feeling of representing England and winning the 4 Nations Cup is indescribable," expressed Josh Paton. "Richard and I have poured our hearts into this sport, and to see our efforts culminate in this triumph is truly special."

Richard Philp and Josh Paton winning with England in the 4 Nations Footgolf

Richard Philp echoed the sentiment, stating, "Our journey from playing for fun to competing on the international stage has been nothing short of incredible. Brighton Footgolf Club has been our training ground, providing the perfect platform to elevate our game."

Paton and Philp's success serves as a beacon of inspiration for footgolf enthusiasts worldwide, highlighting the transformative power of dedication and perseverance.

"For anyone dreaming of representing their country, Brighton Footgolf Club offers the ideal environment to nurture your talent," remarked Philp. "Join us, and who knows, you could be the next to proudly don the England jersey."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Footgolf 4 Nations Cup comprises 18 fixtures, including 1 Juniors, 2 Female singles, 2 Senior singles, 1 Senior Pairs, 8 Men's Singles, and 3 Men's Pairs. The format is matchplay, where the player with the lowest score earns a point for their country, or the hole is halved if scores are equal. The team with the most points wins, with the first to 9.5 points securing victory.

England 4 Nations Footgolf Team

As England looks ahead to the Euro's Footgolf Championship in Turkey this December, the victory in the Footgolf 4 Nations Cup has undoubtedly bolstered the team's confidence and determination to excel on the international stage.

For more information on Brighton Footgolf Club and how to become part of this thriving community, visit www.brightonfootgolf.com or contact them at 01273 761001.