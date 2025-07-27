Friends of Mannings Heath's Sam Callaghan might be a little wary in future if he asks them to join him for a day's golf. For Sam and two work colleagues, Wills Messun and Ieuan Thomas, have just completed five rounds in a single day – and raised over £3,000 for Prostate Cancer UK .

Sam and friends began their marathon on Mannings Heath's Kingfisher course at 4.30 in the morning with LED lights from an accompanying buggy to guide them over the first few holes. Alternating between Kingfisher and Heath's more challenging – and much hillier – Waterfall course they sank their final putts in near darkness at 9.30 in the evening.

“When we finished our fourth round and second circuit of the Waterfall we looked at each other and wondered if we could go on,” said Sam afterwards. “But thanks to my wife Alex keeping us well fuelled with banana bread and energy drinks we had enough left in the tank to play the final 18 holes – and we're delighted with the money we've raised for a very important cause.”

The week also saw plenty of competitive golf at Mannings Heath.

Only nine holes to go! Simon with friends Wills Messun and Ieuan Thomas on the final lap of their golf marathon

Only two points separated the top eight finishers in the Seniors' Squirrels Trophy. Andy Bone, off ten, posted ten pars and two birdies for an excellent 39 point card that beat Bob Carter on countback while Michael Grange beat Derek Hendry and Nick Tidey for third place after all signed for 38. Bob Carter meanwhile moved into the lead in the seniors' order of merit but others are hot on his heels..

Veteran Rosemary Martin rolled back the years to claim the Ladies' Centenary Challenge, opening with a birdie and parring three of the last five holes before signing for an accomplished 37 points. Marion Gibson continued her successful run with 33 points for second place and the evergreen Doreen Dinnage pipped Debs Battle for third place on countback with 32.

Battle was a winner two days later as a member of the Mannings Heath team that beat the Police and Fire Services in the annual triangular match.

Ian Slaughter was a first time winner in the midweek nine hole roll-upon Kingfisher. His 22 point card put him four clear of Richard Tullettt and six ahead of Iain Craigen.

Six pars and points on every hole earned eighteen-handicap Alan Peacock 40 points and victory in Saturday's club stableford. Richard Tullett was only a point behind and newcomer Leo Cahi, playing off plus one, carded 69 gross for 38 points to beat Tom Nissen and Bran Uttley on countback.

Sunday's competition was topped by 15-handicap Neville Dudeney, whose impressive 43 points included ten pars and a birdie. Richard Tullett was runner-up again, this time with 41 and Richard Rossiter posted 40 after playing the front nine in one under gross.