Fun mixed Texas Scramble is a hit at The Lottbridge Golf Club
There were 12 teams of four competing over 18 holes on a warm morning with occasional light drizzle. The course was in excellent condition thanks to Matt and his brilliant Greenkeeping Staff.
This was a fun event and Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell came up with some different prizes to reflect this.
As the teams finished their rounds and headed back to the clubhouse, they were treated not to the usual bowl of chips but to a bowl of Chocolates, courtesy of Wayne.
Wayne thanked the Fairway staff of Karen and Tony for looking after everyone. He also thanked Tony Bryant; Jim Woolley and Martin Healy for their administration assistance; Mickey Hopkins for collecting the entry fees and John Hornblow for starting everyone off.
Wayne then presented the prizes, as follows: Winning team, with nett 49 - Mickey Hopkins, Barry Petch, Trevor Body and Terry Morgan; Team runners-Up with nett 50 - Chris Burgess, Les Buckle, Volker Benzmann and Sue Bell; Team 3rd place with nett 51 - Richard Ellis, Mick Cosham, Kevin Boakes and Christine Mianowski; Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Christine Mianowski; Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Dennis Green; Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - Brian Cordingley; Nearest the pin in two on holes 4 and 13 - Wayne Funnell, Martin Healy, Dave Cottingham and Derek Westgate; Nearest the pin in two on holes 5 and 14 - Chris Burgess, Les Buckle, Volker Benzmann and Sue Bell.
Many congratulations and well played to all prizewinners.
Wayne presented two special fun prizes – a pair of West Ham FC socks o Keith (Smokey) Body. He sticks by his team even though he gets a lot of stick as they are bottom of the Premier League, and a Bingo Shopping Bag, filled with goodies including Bingo Books and a Bingo Dobber, presented to Mickey Hopkins. He tries to leave every golf game early on a Tuesday to get to Bingo at the Fishermen’s Club.
There was a special moment during the Senior Captain's Charity Day last week. Kevin Castle achieved a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.
This was particularly difficult from the longer Blue Tees and Kevin will have his name permanently displayed on a board in the clubhouse. Congratulations Kevin and many thanks for your very kind donation to Dennis Sutherland's Charity, Prostate Cancer UK.
Finally Wayne thanked everyone for turning up and making it another fun-filled day at Lottbridge.