Golf coup for Eastbourne course: Junior European Open events coming to town in 2023

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course will host qualifying rounds for a prestigious European competition next year.

The venue, owned and operated by Eastbourne Borough Council, has been chosen to stage two qualifiers for the Junior European Open in May and September – the only ones in Sussex.

The Junior European Open, first staged in 1993, is considered as the toughest test in junior golf across Europe.

The competition is open to all junior golfers in the UK, Europe and beyond, born after January 1, 2005 for boys and January 1, 2004 for girls.

The picturesque Eastbourne Downs course

Some 45 regional finals take place at venues throughout the year across the UK and Europe, with the champions week finals taking place in November in Spain, played over five rounds, and televised on Sky Sports.

Two qualifiers are being held at Eastbourne Downs, the first on Sunday, May 7 and the second on Sunday, September 3.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Council’s Lead for Tourism & Culture, said: “This is a hole in one for Eastbourne Downs to have been chosen to host the qualifying rounds.

“With its breath-taking views, friendly welcome and stunning 18-hole course, the competitors are in for a treat as they compete in this prestigious competition.”

