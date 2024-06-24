Heath captains remember Keith in winning day for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mannings Heath captain Scott Vivash and ladies' captain Debs Battle helped celebrate the memory of a popular former captain Keith Etheridge in a Texas Scramble that raised £1200 for Alzheimer's Society on Saturday.

Vivash and Battle were both in the winning team partnered by veteran Ray Donovan and Kevin Stemp. Their gross 64, nett 52.7, put them more than two shots clear of Margaret Brown, Neil Russell, Andrew Stewart and Craig Tarrant on 55.0 with Glyn Jones, Daniel Dunby, Simon Rooke and Bob Thompson third with 55.8.

Keith's widow Pat also took part and was on hand afterwards to present the trophy which she donated in his memory following his death three years ago.

Earlier, four of Mannings Heath's ladies put up an impressive performance to finish third out of 45 clubs in the Kathleen Rider Foursomes at Royal Eastbourne. Each club fielded two pairs with aggregate scores counting. Margaret Brown partnered by Mina Burton and Mary Grange with Sybille Shababi.overcame a strong breeze and fast greens to post a combined score of 62 points.

Pat Etheridge with some of the winning Scramble team

The ladies' success could not be mirrored by Heath's men's teams as hopes of silverware in county knock-outs had to be put on hold for another year. The scratch squad lost narrowly 7-5 away to Brighton and Hove in the Wellesley Plate and the handicap side were beaten 3½ – 1½ at home by Copthorne.

In individual competitions Paul Williams, playing off 18, was a model of consistency in claiming the George Richardson Cup with five pars on his card and points on every hole. A veritable posse jostled for second place with five players signing for 34. Paul Carter's 18 point back nine put him ahead of Adam Piggott, Anthony Miller, Martyn Little and Paul Trueman.

Marion Gibson used her 34 handicap shots to win the Beryl Jones Putter with a nett 72 that included three pars and seven nett pars. Rosemary Marrtin and Julie Law were her nearest challengers with nett 76 and 78.

