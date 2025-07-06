Heatwave and hot results for Horsham Golf seniors

High temperatures did not stop Horsham Seniors from achieving some very good results.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a celebration after a win for the team in their home match against Hoebridge Golf Club.

Most of the matches are close and this was no different, ending in 3.5-2.5 to Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Fisher and Richard Lodge contributed to the victory winning their match two holes up, and Bob Andrews and Ian Cherriman halved theirs. They were the lead team playing against Justin True and Gregg Hayman from Hoebridge.

Justin True and Gregg Hayman (Hoebridge GC), the lead team with Ian Cherriman and Bob Andrews (Horsham)

Peter Martin and Nigel Croy, and Graham Angell and Chris Macauley came in with a 3&2 win. Andrew Bacon and Bob Smith won 2&1, with Peter Bayles and Kevin Lee just losing 2&1. Well done to the Horsham players.

The hot weather started early for the Tuesday group and a decision was made to play only 13 holes in the Chapman Foursomes competition to avoid being out too long in 30C-plus temperatures.

In this format each member of the team of two drives off and then plays their partner’s ball, the best position is then chosen and alternate shots taken until the ball is holed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shorter course still generated impressive scores with Colin Kimber and Dennis Jordan coming in first on 34 points. Steve Carey and Bob Briggs and Chris Meredith and Roger Martin were just one shot behind coming in second and third respectively with 33 points, Steve and Bob scoring better over the last six holes.

Wednesday saw the first round of the annual Horsham Seniors Championship, a strokeplay contest off the back tees where the firm ground and warm air provided the conditions for long shots and low scores.

There are prizes for the gross and nett winners, and after round one Alistair Tuck leads the gross score on 79. On an excellent nett score of 62 Jenny Elliott is also taking a lead position.

With a gross score of 79 and in second is Jeremy Simpson, who is also second on the nett scoreboard with 67. Peter Martin is gross third on 81 and David Ormerod is gross fourth on 82 as well as nett third with 68. Len Coutts takes fourth nett place with a score of 69.