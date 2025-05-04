Horsham Golf seniors count the shots under blue skies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Under beautiful blue skies and with little breeze, spring competitions can produce some low gross and nett scores when it comes to matchplay.

Every month Horsham seniors play a qualifying medal competition and when the weather is as fine and dry as it has been, the scores have proved to be somewhat different from the winter contests. In addition, the maximum score rule that allows the players to pick up if they are likely to take more than five shots over the par for any hole can be a little more forgiving than having to play out and count every shot.

The winner on Tuesday, John Wrighton, came in well under par for the course on nett 66. Trevor Baker was second on nett 67 and Jim White and Ian Davenport were third and fourth respectively on nett 68.

On Wednesday the first three players also all scored nett 66 with John Lawrence winning on countback, Derek Jones was second and Ian Cherriman third, close behind in fourth on nett 67 was Keith MacGregor.

Martin Tigg presented Nairon Khan with the Winter Matchplay Trophy for 2025 this week. Nairon was duly congratulated for being the first player to retain the trophy and to have been runner up twice, thank you also to Martin for organising the event.

Horsham Seniors were busy this week with a Cyril Blake Competition match away at Pyecombe and a friendly match away at Horne Park. Horsham lost to Pyecombe 3.5 to 1.5 although it was a closely fought contest. Ian Cherriman and Alistair Tuck won 2 up and Shane Condell and Peter Martin halved their match. Mark Smith and Charlie Mayhew lost one down, Alan Butt and Nairon Khan lost 2-1 and Bob Andrews and Will Pitt lost 4-3.

It was another close competition away at Horne Park where Horsham found that five of their six pairs contained the player playing off scratch in the groups, which did give the home team an 88-shot advantage. Despite some wonderful golf and with Horsham giving it their best shot they lost 4-2 to Horne Park.

Peter Martin and Chris Macauley, and Peter Bayles and Bob Smith won 2-1. Jim White and Justin Finnigan who were the lead team against Dave Gellatly and Richard Hayden, from Horne Park, lost 3-2, and Mark Smith and Nairon Khan also lost 3-2.

Bob Andrews and Richard Burke lost 3-1 and Ian Cherriman and Derek Jones lost 8-6. However sunny weather, companionable golf and a good meal to follow always make for a most enjoyable day.