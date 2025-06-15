The month of June brings the Midsummer Cup and the annual Invitation Day competitions for Horsham Golf’s seniors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are both fourball better ball format events where pairs play together and record the best score on each hole.

Although the weather for the Midsummer Trophy was less than seasonal with a threat of rain and thunderstorms, it didn’t deter Nigel Jerome and Roger Martin from carding an impressive score of 53 points, receiving their Silver Salvers from Jim White, the seniors’ vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim White and Chris Meredith came in second on 50 points with two par three birdies from Chris, and third were Ian Davenport and Colin Goldsmith scoring 47 points.

Roger Martin and Nigel Jerome win the Midsummer Cup, the prizes awarded by Jim White

The Invitation Day is an opportunity for the seniors’ section to invite guests who are not members at Horsham to enjoy a round of golf and added attractions on the day.

It was a good turnout and everyone stayed afterwards to celebrate the winners, take part in a charity raffle and sit down to good food provided by the Café Upstairs.

On 47 points Derek Jones and Andrew Fisher were the winning pair, with second, on 46 points, were Alex Osment and Dave Hutchins who beat Sean Kilgarriff and Colin Petch into third on countback. There was a separate competition running concurrently for those pairs who were both Horsham Senior members which was won by Bob Smith and Rodney Gale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is always disappointing to lose a match and that was compounded on what proved to be an unlucky Friday 13th for the Horsham Seniors when they lost away to Tilgate Forest Seniors 7-0.

All of the individual matches were very close, although giving away 81 shots did prove to be just too much of a disadvantage for the Horsham players.

Peter Martin and James White and Keith Martin and Justin Finnigan lost 6-5, Steven Fisher and Richard Burke and Ian Cherriman and Chris Macauley lost 5-4. Andrew Bacon and Kevin Lee lost 4-3, Nairon Khan and Graham King lost 3-2 and Rodney Gale and Derek Shadbolt lost 3-1.

With that date now out of the way Horsham Seniors look forward to better fortunes ahead as the season progresses.