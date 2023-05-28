Their match at Cottesmore went to the 18th hole where Peter Bayles chipped in for a birdie and their opponents’ putt lipped out to give the victory to the visiting pair. Their opponents in the Round Four draw will known on 2nd June.The Seniors hosted Rookwood in a friendly match at Horsham Golf. Horsham raced away to a 3-0 lead courtesy of Howard Mannion and Michael Tucker (3&2), Jim White and Kevin Lee (6&5) and Will Pitt and Graham Angell (1up). Dreams of victory were dispelled however as the last three games went to Rookwood: Graham Bastin and Steven Hall (1down), Peter Martin and Nigel Hills (also 1 down) and Andy Wachnianin and Roger Southgate (2&1).

Texas Scramble competitions off the back tees were the order of the day for the Seniors on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tuesday competition was won by Nigel Jerome, Colin Goldsmith, Richard Litchfield and Graham Angell with a nett 58.5. Chris Stapley, Keith Gaston-Parry and Mike Tucker were second with 61.6. Nett 58.9 was the winning score on Wednesday when Nairon Khan, Phil Hedges, Len Coutts and Richard Burton led the field. Den Warner, Rob Neal-Smith, Alan Butt and Jim White were second with 60.5.

As at most clubs Horsham players get together for roll-up competitions at the weekend. The two principal groups are the Saturday Club and the Sunday Strollers. Once a year, the two play each other in a two leg match.

Saturday Club's Matt Price with Horsham Captain Jack Howie and Strollers' Al Giddings