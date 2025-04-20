Horsham Seniors appreciate optimum conditions for the Order of Merit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Golf is so much more enjoyable in the sunshine, cloudless skies and firmer ground provide the conditions for better scores and lower handicaps.

Horsham Seniors took part in the monthly Order of Merit and Eclectic competition this week, adding their results to the summer season’s ongoing tables.

Points are awarded for a placement in the OoM and counted up to identify the winner after all of the qualifying rounds. At the same time each player builds their best Eclectic virtual scorecard as they record their lowest number of strokes on each hole over the summer months.

They made the most of the favourable surroundings carding some very impressive scores with Peter Allen taking the lead on Tuesday on 45 points. Richard Levey was second with 41 points, Steve Fisher in third place scored 40 points and Jim White was fourth on countback on 38 points.

On Wednesday John Bellchamber was the winner with 41 points and Richard Burton was second on 39 points. Jim White scored 38 points again, this time taking third place with Chris Macauley coming in fourth on 37 points.

The better conditions continued later in the week as Horsham Seniors played Cranleigh GC in a friendly match at home. The course is in exceptionally good condition which makes it a delight to play on and the day was perfect for golf with bright blue skies and almost no breeze. There was some exceptional play with many pars and birdies from both sides.

Of particular note was Richard Comber’s (Cranleigh) 4 nett 3 on the par 5 14th, to win the hole. Not to be outdone Howard Mannion, (Horsham), played a phenomenal bunker shot on the 18th to earn a gimme, thereby parring the hole and winning the first game.

The final score was a win for Horsham 5-1 with some very close matches. Jim White (Horsham Captain) and Howard Mannion were the lead team with Colin Gibson (Cranleigh Captain) and Richard Comber. They won their match one up as did Rodney Gale and Chris Macauley and Alan Butt and Derek Jones. Ian Cherriman and Robin Beer won 3-1, Peter Bayles and Graham King won 4-2 and Bob Smith and Kevin Lee lost with only one down.

It proved to be exactly what friendly matches are all about, congenial company with good golfing spirit, followed by an excellent lunch in the ‘Café Upstairs’ and short speeches from the captains.