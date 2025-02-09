It is no surprise to find that golfers keep a close eye on the weather, and January proved a challenging month for Horsham seniors as they tried to fit in competitions and qualifiers.

It was a surprise to find that we have just had the fifth sunniest January on record. While enjoying the clear, crisp winter sunshine and icy conditions on the course it has been possible to play golf – although circumstances may have made the round more unpredictable than usual.

However, we have also experienced 25% more rain than average in the south of England, not to mention several named storms, posing the greatest test for the greenkeepers and occasionally closing the course.

So, as the rain held off in the first week of February the Horsham seniors were keen and able to get out to play one of their Stableford qualifiers and Winter Eclectic competitions.

The heavy going underfoot didn’t daunt the worthy Tuesday winner, Kevin Lark, from playing to his handicap and coming in with 36 points. He was congratulated by Bob Andrews, the seniors’ captain.

Richard Burke and Steven King came in second and third with 33 points, Richard winning on countback, and Ian Davenport was fourth scoring 30. On Wednesday Bob Smith came in first on 33, winning on countback from Alistair Tuck, also scoring 33. Paul Dudman and Malcolm Field took third and fourth place with 32.

In addition, Horsham seniors played a Three Counties Winter League match away at Clandon Regis GC. The final score was Clandon Regis 38.5 to Horsham’s 33.5 with Shaun Moloney and Graham King, and Ian Cherriman and Alistair Tuck winning their matches 10-8. Richard Lodge and Nigel Croy lost 7.5-10.5 and Keith Martin and Richard Burke lost 6-12.

Congratulations to Clandon Regis and on a well-fought match all round.