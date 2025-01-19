Horsham Seniors back on course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winter weather hiatus appears to be over and the Horsham Golf seniors have been able to get back out on to the course to play competitions.

Nevertheless, there were significant differences in conditions from one day to the next over last week, ranging from a very frozen surface at the beginning to fairly soft and muddy going by the end of it.

Undaunted by the icy fairways and rock-hard greens the Tuesday group played their first qualifier of 2025 with a Stableford Winter League and Eclectic competition.

The environment made for a very interesting, if challenging, round of golf where landing the golf ball safely on the green anywhere near the flag posed quite a task and test of skill and the scores reflected the level of difficulty across the 18 holes.

David Parry and Mick Bodnarchuk from Dorking GC with Richard Lodge and Nigel Croy, the lead team from Horsham

However, it didn’t deter the winner, Clive Limbrick scoring a very creditable 30 points with seven pars under the circumstances, and playing off a handicap of 7.

The next three places all had a score of 29, Kevin Lee was second on countback and Peter Martin, with a handicap of 9, and Bob Andrews, with a handicap of 6, were third and fourth.

Things had improved slightly for the Wednesday group as the situation had fortunately become less Arctic.

Chris Macauley came in first with a very good score of 36 points and Paul Dudman was second on 35. Coming in third, only one shot down, was Tommy Ward with 34 points, and John Bellchamber was fourth scoring 33 points.

Horsham Seniors played their first match of the New Year with a Three Counties Winter League fixture at home against Dorking Golf Club. The final score was a win for Horsham at 37 to Dorking’s 35.

Richard Lodge and Nigel Croy were the lead team winning 10-8 against Dorking players David Parry and Mick Bodnarchuk, and Shaun Moloney and Graham King won 10.5-7.5. Bob Andrews and Peter Martin halved their match 9-9 and Will Pitt and Richard Burke lost 7.5-10.5.

Congratulations to Horsham and thanks go to Ian Cherriman, who managed the team towards their first 3CWL win of the year.