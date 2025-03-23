Horsham Seniors celebrate win in latest friendly - and Lark wins John Neale Trophy

Friendly matches are always a pleasure and seriously competitive in equal measure – and that was true for the Horsham Golf seniors in a home match against Slinfold GC.

There were eight matches to be won and Horsham played extremely well to come away with a well-deserved win of 5-3.

Jim White and Richard Burke won 3-1, Shaun Moloney and Kevin Lee won 3-2 and Peter Bayles and Chris Macauley won 5-3. Keith Martin and Nigel Croy won by one hole and Mark Smith and Graham Angell drew their match.

Rodney Gale and Bob Smith lost 6-4 and Bob Andrews and Keith MacGregor, who were the lead team with Paul Dolan and Nigel Bradshaw from Slinfold, went close with a loss of 2-1. Many congratulations go to Horsham.

As the AGM comes close each year it is time for the annual John Neale Trophy competition. John was a long-serving and respected member on the committees of West Chiltington and Horsham Seniors.

The format was a Stableford qualifier over two days and was the last opportunity to raise funds for the captains' chosen charity before the current incumbent hands over to the incoming seniors’ captain.

There were added opportunities to win prizes with a twos prize on every par three, and eight nearest the pin prizes.

Tuesday winner was Kevin Lark with a remarkable 46 points that included a birdie on the 13th hole and a nearest-the-pin-in-two prize on the par four, 5th hole. Tim Richards and John Wrighton came in second and third on 38 points and Nairon Khan took fourth place with 37.

On Wednesday, winning on countback was Charlie Malsbury on 38 points, Peter Bayles coming second on the same score. Both players scored birdies to win a par two prize and Peter also claimed the nearest the pin prize on the 18th hole.

James White and Trevor White were third and fourth with 37 points, James ahead on countback.

The overall winner was Kevin Lark and he will be presented with the trophy at the upcoming AGM when the outgoing captain can thank members for their generous donations to MacMillan Cancer Support charity throughout the year.