Horsham Seniors’ dynamic duo deliver the goods

There are a number of team competitions in golf and one of the most entertaining is a foursome format where players are in teams of two scoring as a pair.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rules can vary, however for this Canadian Foursome competition each player drives off and plays their second shot on every hole, the best is then chosen and alternate shots are taken to the flag. The score is calculated adding together 50% of each players handicap.

The winning pair on Tuesday turned out to be quite a dynamic duo as they came in with probably the highest score seen in this contest for a while in the section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testament to two golfers playing an effective, complementary round, Steve Fisher and Dennis Jordan were the winners with a sensational score of 54 points. Christine Dickenson and Duncan McSorland were second with 49 points, and Peter Martin and Margaret Unsworth came in third on 46 points.

Steve Fisher and Dennis Jordan come in with a big score in the Canadian Foursomes

This was also the winning score for the Wednesday players as Peter Worthington and Chris Macauley scored 46 points to take first place. Bob Dick and Dave Vickers, and John Curran and Steve Lane scored 43 points, in second and third place respectively. Bob and Dave playing a better back nine and winning on countback.

After a very satisfying win last week Horsham Seniors played a Mixed Away match against Mid Sussex Golf Club, resulting in a win for Mid Sussex of 5.5 to 1.5.

James White, team Captain, and Jane White were the lead team against Liz Shand and Simon Taggert, losing their match 3&2. Chris Macauley and Donna Davies won 3&1, and Peter Martin and Jeanette Bean halved theirs. Trevor White and Sharon Johnston lost 6&5 and Trevor Baker and Ann Newport lost 5&4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pattern continued with Graham King and Ann Watney losing 4&3 and Nigel Croy and Jill Bowden losing 4&2. There are few opportunities for the Ladies and Seniors to get together for an away match and the opportunity to play on other lovely courses, and a friendly atmosphere keeps everyone coming back despite a disappointing final score.