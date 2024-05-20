Horsham Seniors go for medals
By September the scores for the best six rounds out of at least eleven will have been entered into a number crunching table that awards points, according to the player’s position in each qualifying competition. Although the winner scores the most on the day, being placed consistently in the first three or four can also produce an OoM contender. All the more reason to enter more competitions.
Fortunately, any poor results can be replaced by better ones if enough qualifiers are entered over the summer months. With the condition of the course improving steadily the scores are reflecting a better run on firmer fairways and faster greens for putting, making for very enjoyable golf.
Each of these rounds will also affect a golfer’s handicap, reducing it with a particularly good score and increasing it when it doesn’t go so well. Horsham Seniors played a Stableford Qualifying OoM and Eclectic competition in these encouraging conditions. Caroline Croy came in first place for the Tuesday group on 39 points with Peter Scofield in second on countback scoring 36 points. It was a family affair as Caroline’s husband Nigel Croy took third place also on 36 points with Duncan McSorland in fourth place on a score of 34 points. The Wednesday group improved the scoring as Tommy Ward won with a very good finish of 42 points followed in second place by James Barclay on 40 points. Tommy received his prize from James Barclay, the Seniors’ Vice Captain. Roger Smith was third with a close 39 points and fourth was Peter Worthington on a score of 37 points. Early days for the rankings, plenty more competitions to come.