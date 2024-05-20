Horsham Seniors go for medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was Monthly Medal time again for the Horsham Seniors where the score for the round is entered towards an end of season Order of Merit Trophy.

By September the scores for the best six rounds out of at least eleven will have been entered into a number crunching table that awards points, according to the player’s position in each qualifying competition. Although the winner scores the most on the day, being placed consistently in the first three or four can also produce an OoM contender. All the more reason to enter more competitions.

Fortunately, any poor results can be replaced by better ones if enough qualifiers are entered over the summer months. With the condition of the course improving steadily the scores are reflecting a better run on firmer fairways and faster greens for putting, making for very enjoyable golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...