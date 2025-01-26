Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like all enthusiastic golfers, Horsham seniors are always looking for different ways to test their skills and a Chapman foursomes format can do just that.

Fortunately getting their golf in before Storm Eowyn hit the fairways, they managed to enjoy the two-person competition that blends aspects of strategy, teamwork and individual skill.

It’s more challenging than a scramble but less daunting than traditional foursomes, and strikes a perfect balance between fun and competition.

In this format both golfers tee off and then switch golf balls for the second shot, then they choose the best position to play alternate shots into the hole. There is always the danger of losing your partner’s ball or putting them in a really difficult position when it’s their turn to play, so staying calm and remaining on good terms also has to be part of the strategy.

Howard Mannion and Keith MacGregor are congratulated by James Barclay, Horsham seniors' vice captain

The Tuesday winners, Sid Fisher and Ian Cherriman, came in with an impressive Stableford score of 45 points. Keith Rayner and Nigel Jerome were second on 41 and Richard Burke and Steve King took third place with 40.

Showing creditable skills on Wednesday and coming in first were Howard Mannion and Keith MacGregor on 43 points, receiving congratulations from James Barclay, Horsham Seniors' vice-captain. Paul Dudman and John Bellchamber were second scoring 40 and third were Will Pitt and Rob Neal-Smith with 37.

Horsham Golf Club run a Golfer of the Year competition annually, with final nominations for those players who have shown remarkable progress, commitment and prowess over the year.

All club members are invited to vote and the worthy winner ths time is Samantha Worsey. Many congratulations to Sam, who has come close to winning in the past couple of years.

She starts 2025 playing off a 6.9 handicap and won the Club Championship net trophy for 2024, looking forward to an even more exciting year ahead.