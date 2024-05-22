It was all yellow for The Lottbridge golf seniors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sky was overcast with some drizzle at times but it did not dampen the spirits of the 36 members who took part.
Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Mike, for looking after everyone. He also thanked Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell and Geoff Fordham, for their administration support.
Les Buckle reminded everyone about next Tuesday's May Stableford competition, before presenting today's prizes, as follows:
The overall Winner and Yellow Tees Champion - Steve Lynch, with nett 62.
Runner-up - Derek Westgate, with nett 63.
There were 3 nearest the pin prizes, as follows:
Holes 2/11 - Brian Skinner. Holes 6/15 - Brian Skinner. Holes 9/18 - Brian Skinner. No...this is not a misprint...Brian did win all of the nearest pin prizes which is a first for the Seniors. Congratulations Brian.
Well played to all of the prize winners.
Finally, Les Buckle thanked everyone for playing and making it another fun day at Lottbridge.