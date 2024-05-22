It was all yellow for The Lottbridge golf seniors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their Yellow Tees Championship recently.

The sky was overcast with some drizzle at times but it did not dampen the spirits of the 36 members who took part.

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Mike, for looking after everyone. He also thanked Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell and Geoff Fordham, for their administration support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Buckle reminded everyone about next Tuesday's May Stableford competition, before presenting today's prizes, as follows:

Winner, Steve Lynch, left, with Seniors Captain Les Buckle

The overall Winner and Yellow Tees Champion - Steve Lynch, with nett 62.

Runner-up - Derek Westgate, with nett 63.

There were 3 nearest the pin prizes, as follows:

Holes 2/11 - Brian Skinner. Holes 6/15 - Brian Skinner. Holes 9/18 - Brian Skinner. No...this is not a misprint...Brian did win all of the nearest pin prizes which is a first for the Seniors. Congratulations Brian.

Well played to all of the prize winners.