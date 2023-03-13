“There are no pictures on the scorecard” is a well-known saying in golf, voiced when an effective but inelegant shot is played.
That was just as well on Friday at Horsham Golf when 27 golfers ventured out after dark to play night golf on the par 3 Firs course.
All players were issued with a glow ball; each tee box, fairway and flagpole were illuminated with glow sticks. Players brought their own torches and when the klaxon sounded, play commenced with a shotgun start. All who competed enjoyed the challenge, picking their way around the course as stars glinted above. Despite the darkness some very competitive scores were posted as Richard Budd, clearly equipped with superior night vision, and adding to other recent victories, took top spot on 20 points from Oliver Hill on 19.
Many of the night owls turned out next morning in the last Saturday Club outing to be organised by club Captain Howard Mannion.
Thirty players competed in a Texas Scramble to honour Howard’s seven years at the helm. Sadly, Howard’s team did not win, as the ever competitive Ian Cherriman and his playing partner’s Luke Eager and Steve Mason secured victory with nett 60, followed by Chris Angell, John Belchamber and Mike Freeman on nett 61 and Harry Parsons, Steve Fisher and Alan Farley on nett 62.
Newly-appointed organiser Matt Price wished Howard well as he takes on the captaincy of Horsham Seniors at the end of the month.
Texas Scrambles were also scheduled for the Seniors, but due to snow only the Tuesday event went ahead. Ian Davenport, Nigel Jerome and Christine Dickenson won with nett 60.9. Chris Stapley, Ian Cherriman and Mike Tucker on nett 62.05 narrowly took second place from Kevin Lee, Shaun Moloney and Rob Neal-Smith on 62.25.