Jim's a winner at Horsham Golf

In a rare week without matches Jim White wins the Seniors' Wednesday Medal at Horsham.

Many organisations rely upon the efforts of unheralded volunteers. Horsham Golf Seniors are no exception, and would struggle to play friendly matches without the contribution of Fixtures Secretary Jim White.

Most weeks feature at least one match and sometimes two. Jim has to find players for all them and liase with the club and the opponents. As there were no matches this week, it was pleasing to see Jim concentrate on his own game.

He made the most of the opportunity and, with a steady round of five pars and thirteen bogies, posted a gross 83 in the Wednesday Seniors Medal. A handicap allowance of 21 meant that Jim's nett 62 was the winning score. Three players finished with nett 64. Peter Allen took second place on countback from Bob Symonds in third and Colin Varty fourth.

The Tuesday Seniors also played a Medal. Rob Neal-Smith took the honours with a nett 64. Second placed Peter Martin finished with gross 77, the only score under 80 on both days. Peter's nett 66 just pipped Colin Goldsmith's 67. Colin took third place on countback from Steve Fisher.

With a week free of matches some of the Seniors were able to join the men's team for their fixture at Singing Hills. The team travelled in confident mood, after a three match unbeaten run that included a 6-0 whitewash victory at Bognor.

That confidence was soon rewarded when Team Captain Marc Oratis and his partner Justin Reynolds halved the first match. Horsham took the lead through Jack Howie and Andy Sullivan's 3&1 win, but parity was restored when Richard Budd and Richard Lodge lost by one hole.

The final three pairs ensured Horsham romped to a 4½ to 1½ victory with Shane Condell and Craig Jones (5&3), Shaun Moloney and Aidan Condell (5&4) and Thomas Billcliff and Charlie Mayhew (5&4) all winning.