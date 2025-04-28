Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two weeks after Rory McIlroy's heroics at Augusta, Mannings Heath crowned their own Masters champion after two rounds of Stableford play in perfect golfing weather.

Getting his name onto the clubhouse honours board for the first, but hopefully not the last, time was junior James Knifton, playing off 23, who posted a steady 35 points on Saturday but romped to an astonishing 48 points on Sunday for an aggregate 83,

That was tough luck on Rchard Tullett whose brilliant opening 45 points put him in pole position for the Masters title, but although he carded a more than respectable second round 37 he still finished a point adrift of the winner.

Thomas Smith took third, adding a brilliant 44 to his first round 36 – one of 11 players to score 40 points or better in one of the two rounds.

Trophy winners Steve Gale and James Knifton with Mannings Heath club captain Nigel Ingram

For Steve Gale it was a weekend of contrasting fortunes as he finished last on Saturday but then won the Colin Cloy Cup for those who failed to make the Masters cut. His 38 points off 21 included five pars and a birdie and despite two blobs he finished three ahead of of Steve Dowell and four clear of Colin Gibson.

Earlier, a strong turn-out for the ladies' Easter Flag competition saw three carrying their flags past the 18th green and having to continue down the first again.

Lynne Jones, playing off 26, still had two of her handicap shots left after completing the 19th, just beating Debs Battle who holed out there, and Julie Law who was bunkered by the green.

Some of Heath;s ladies represented the club in the Sussex Martlets League and despite home advantage were beaten 3-2 by Mid Sussex. All Heath's team found themselves giving shots, Mina Burton and Julia Hoskins 14 and 12 respectively but still managing to win their individual encounters.