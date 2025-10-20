Kade cleans up at Heath's autumn meeting

Having been crowned Mannings Heath's youngest-ever club champion just three months ago, 15-year-old Kade Fullarton produced another stunning performance at the weekend to claim both trophies in the club's Autumn Meeting.

Fullarton is already playing off scratch and his rounds of 69 and 72 put him top of the leaderboard in both the gross and nett competitions. Precedence in the autumn event is traditionally given to the best nett score for the McGaw Cup but Fullarton also received the Parbury Cup as gross winner. .

Joe Froud led the way on Saturday with an astonishing nett 63 off nine that included five birdies and an eagle. But he couldn't maintain those heroics in his second outing and the nett runner-up prize went to Stephen Keast with 143 (70 +73) with Steve Wright third on 146 (71 + 75). Aaron Peacock was gross runner-up with 145 (72+73).

The Autumn Stableford Cup for those only playing on Saturday saw Cormac Whelan and Keith Marshall both sign for fine rounds of 41 points with eight-handicap Whelan completing the back nine in level par and claiming the trrophy on a back six countback. Third place went to Julia Hoskins, playing off fourteen, who carded six pars and a birdie for an excellent 37 points to pip Trevor Ruffell on countback.

Kade Fullarton with meeting organiser Steve Dowell

Having beaten Debs Battle on countback to win the ladies' medal finals, Sybille Shababi repeated the punishment a week later in the stableford finals for the St Andrew's Bowl after she and Battle finished level on 32. Rosemary Martin was third with 29. x8g3qyt

The seniors' AGM Stableford was won by Martin Canham,playing off eleven, who only dropped one shot on the front nine on his way to 40 points. Hot on his heels were Mark Barrett with 39 and Ray Robertson with 38. The event was run concurrentlywith the Winner's Trophy competition which was only open to players with at least one victory during the year. Barrett was the highest finisher among that select band as Canham had not won previously.

The event was also the last counting comprtition for the 2024/25 Seniors' Order of Merit Trophy which was won by Nigel Manvell.

At the AGM that followed the golf Andy Jones handed over the seniors' captaincy to Ian Spreadbury. Jones reflected on a busy and enjoyable year with 31 matches and 28 competions played and £3675 raised for Alzheimer's Society. Spreadbury's chariy will be St Catherine's Hospice.