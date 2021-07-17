Lewes golfers celebrate club's 125-year history

Paul Nessling was a winner at Lewes GC's 125 Festival

Winner of the men’s club championship was Ashleigh Oliver with scores of 72 and 74. He also won the Jubilee Salver with 80 Stableford points.

The Broadway Cup scratch competition for handicaps 13 and over was won by David Parsons. The Ladies’ Club Championship was won by Mandy Quick and the Kidson Jug by Claudine Lower.

A pro-am sponsored by M J Zara Associates featured 24 teams, made up of Sussex PGA pros playing alongside Lewes members and guests.

Paul Nessling of Sedlescombe GC returned a five under par 66 to win the pro event with a new professional course record, beating the last record, set in the centenary year, by one shot.

The team event was won by Piltdown pro James Doswell, playing with Darren Bradley, Stuart Jefford and Keith Jenner, with 90 points.

The Maija Hilton Trophy attracted more than 140 golfers. The winners were Dave Pamment, Mark Pamment, Jim Billings and Richard Valentine, who accumulated 94 points.

A Greensomes competition was won by Dave Pamment and Micky Sandall and a Fourball Betterball by Trevor Esland and Simon Niblett

Congratulations go to all the winners over the five days with a special extra mention for Nigel Pearson, who won the Centenary Cup, 25 years after his father became the first holder in the club’s centenary year.

Thanks went to all who helped and supported events, especially ladies captain Mary Huxford.

She and her helpers raised nearly £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK with the halfway house at the Pro Am and the raffle which was a great result.

Thanks also went to sponsors M J Zara & Associates, Knill James, Tilney, SLM Toyota, Nigel Pearson and Andy James.