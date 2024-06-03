Littlehampton captain's Golf Day nets £6,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club Captain Adie Miles staged a Charity Am/Am at Littlehampton Golf Club in aid of his charity Vasculitis last Friday, when 30 teams of four took to the links, in dry but nevertheless very testing conditions.

With a lively wind present from start to finish the first group out comprising LGC members Bill Hoal, George Clark, Paul Kennett and Alan Frampton posted a team total of 84 Stableford points. This held on to first place until, some four hours after they had finished, one of the very last groups signed for 85, to take the victory by just one point.

The winning team, again LGC members, were Paul Wilkinson, Peter Davis, Phil Stubbs and Chris Hawkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With various fund raising activities throughout, a magnificent sum of £6000 was raised on the day alone.

Littlehampton winners Chris Hawkins, Peter Davis, Paul Wilkinson and Phil Stubbs with club captain Adie Mile | Picture submitted

The club is holding its annual Pro-Am on August 23 and anyone wishing to play, or indeed sponsor the event, should contact Paul Gaylor at [email protected].