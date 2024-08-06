Lottbridge GC Seniors August Medal

Seniors Medal, Tuesday, August 5

Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their August Medal on Monday.

Warm and calm conditions gave rise to some excellent scoring and some very close results.

Before presenting the prizes, Senior Captain Les Buckle, thanked the following: Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Club President, Jim Woolley; Trevor Body and Geoff Fordham, for their administration assistance.

Thanks were also given to Senior Vice-Captain, Dennis Sutherland, for starting everyone off and for his charity money collecting, David Gamble for his work with the press reports, and the Fairway Staff of Emily, Jack and Chef Tony, for looking after everyone.

Les Buckle presented his August 30-minute golf lesson, with Club professional Jake Nash, to Wayne Funnell. Well done Wayne...enjoy it.

Prizes were then presented, as follows:

The Overall Winner on count back, with nett 62, was Alan Robinson.

The Division 1 Winner, also with nett 62, was Cliff O'Brien.

The Division 2 Winner, also with nett 62, was Steve Goddard.

The lowest gross was won, on count back, by Tony Fox with 74.

There were three nearest the pin winners, as follows:

Holes 2/11 - Keith Body. Holes 6/15 - Mickey Hopkins. Holes 9/18 - Ian Stringer.

Well played and congratulations to all of the prize winners.

Les Buckle wrapped up proceedings by thanking all of the Seniors for taking part. It was a very close competition, played in a fantastic spirit, at Lottbridge.

