Mannings Heath golfers take on Lucifer's Challenge and Cloy and Peacock prove a heavenly combination

Tom Cleeve and Luke Higham were only two points behind while Ray Donovan and Tim Powell needed countback for third place as Nick Whitehead and Simon Cripps matched them on 42.The seniors also staged a pairs competition but theirs was in traditional better-ball format as they contested the Mrs Dunkerton Cup. Phil Andrews and Graham Lowther carded 45 points to claim the trophy, Andrews's birdie on the 18th securing them the countback verdict over John Wills and Andy Hoskins. Countback was also needed for third place with Michael Grange and Derek Price just pipping David Russell and Kevin Peters after both pairs signed for 42.

Emma Francis, back from a winter of Florida sun, showed why she is still's Heath's top golfer on the distaff side as she fired seven pars and a birdie off her eight handicap to win the ladies' medal with nett 73. But it was only her slightly stronger back nine that edged out Tina Norris who finished on the same mark. Mary Grange was third with nett 78. Norris and Grange were also members of Heath's Martlets team who picked up their fifth win in a row by beating Goodwood away 3½ – 1½.

Steve Wright, playing off one, has made a flying start to Heath's new summer series of nine hole mid-week stablefords on Kingfisher. His first outing saw him par every hole except the last for 18 points to beat Megan Little by two. And he was even more consistent seven days later, going round in two under the card for 21 points to finish two clear of Julia Hoskins and junior Charlie Boyes.Heath have also made a good start to their season of mixed friendly matches with two home wins so far, 4½ – 1½ over Bramley and 5½ – ½ against a strong Chartham Park side.