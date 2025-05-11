“A day of competition, camaraderie, and celebration” was how one of Mannings Heath's ladies eloquently summed up their very successful Spring meeting. She might have added a fourth 'c' too, for countback, which helped decide some of the prizes on a day of keen and close scoring.

Winner of the Claud Champion Cup for best gross return from handicaps 22 and below was Julia Hoskins with 92 whose round included three pars and a birdie.

But she only claimed the trophy thanks to a better back nine of 44 to Mina Burton's 45. Meanwhile the Parbury Cup for those with higher handicaps went to Sybille Shababi with a very steady 98.

Julie Law led the nett prizewinners with 74, countback again proving decisive by just half a shot on the inward half from Lynne Jones while Mina Burton was third with 77.

Aine McIlvenna presents Julia Hoskind with the Claud Champion Cup

The golf was followed by an excellent lunch where Aine McIlvenna, who organised the day, presented the prizes.

It was the start of a busy and successful week for Heath's ladies, five of whom teamed to beat Dale Hill 4-1 in the Sussex Martlets League before Spring Meeting winner Julia Hoskins and captain Debs Battle combined to beat Haywards Heath on the 18th hole in the third round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

Heath's men meanwhile made the most of the weekend sunshine to complete two stableford competitions. Leading the way on Saturday with a sprightly 40 points off 20 was Alan Peacock whose round included seven pars and only a single blob. Steve Dowell was a point behind and Paul Milford carded a one-over-par 73 for 37.

Ten-handicap Keith Marshall was the stand-out performer on Sunday, his gross 77 with 11 pars and a birdie netting him an impressive 41 points. Richard Rossiter took the runner-up honours from Lee Barry on a back three countback after both signed for 37.