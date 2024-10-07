Mannings Heath Ladies remember Susan with a new trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rosemary Martin is first President's Cup winner

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mannings Heath president Ian Jaggard has donated a new trophy in memory of his late wife Susan, a former captain and stalwart of the ladies' section who sadly died seven years ago.

The President's Cup was contested for the first time on a very wet Kingfisher course and was fittingly won by veteran Rosemary Martin who knew Susan well and often played with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions underfoot were very soft and the heavy going and lack of fairway run tested stamina almost as much as skill. No one managed to get round without any blobs on their card but Martin's 29 points off 22 was a valiant effort to claim the trophy. Julia Hoskins was only a point behind and Debs Battle took third place with 26.

Rosemary Martin with president Ian Jaggard

The men meanwhile completed two competitions. George Maguire and Craig Tennant combined expertly to win the American Foursomes on Saturday, a format where both players tee off and then play their partner's ball before selecting which one to play alternate shots with. Maguire and Tennant opened with a birdie and went on to notch eight pars before sgning for a nett 67 off thirteen. Kevin Dixon and Patrick Donovan were only a point behind and just pipped Graham Lafferty and Gerard Weide for runner-up spot on countback.

The day saw a remarkable hole-in-one on the 10th by Simon Cripps. It seemed he had been robbed when his ball finished on the edge of the hole but after a playing partner had landed his tee shot Cripps' ball disappeared and prompted delayed celebrations.

Sunday's multi-tee stableford allowed players to choose their tees for the round and Joseph Wood , off sixteen, carded eight pars off the purple markers for a winning 38 points. Thomas Smith was a point behind and Paul Milford beat Stuart Gill on countback with 36.