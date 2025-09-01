Mannings Heath's Captain's Day yields bumper boost for charity

Mannings Heath's Captains' Day proved a bumper success both on and off the course. Twenty-two teams of four teed off to a shotgun start and the raffle and auction that followed raised a remarkable £4360 for local cancer support charity, The Olive Tree.

With the best two scores on each hole counting there were plenty of impressive scores despite the strong wind. Clear winners with 92 points were Chris Atkinson , George Maguire, George Lewis and Craig Tarrant who carded six birdies between them plus a remarkable eagle two by Atkinson on the 423-yard seventh. Runners-up with 88 were Alan Collyer , Steve Wright , Gareth Oakley and Glyn Jones and third with 85 were Kevin Dixon , Steve Latham , Patrick Donovan and Paul Milford.

Earlier, 27-handicap Lynne Jones was in sparkling form as she carded six nett birdies and two nett eagles to win the President's Cup with 42 points. Second placed Rosemary Martin posted five pars and a birdie on her back nine but failed to score on the last and finished with 40. Margaret Edwards was third with 34.

The ladies also bossed the club's midweek nine hole competition on Kingfisher with Janet Rees, off seventeen, carding four nett pars and two nett eagles for a hearty 22 points and Andrea Davies claiming second place with 20. Harpal Burji was third with 19. With evenings drawing in there are only two competitions left to play and an exciting climax in prospect. Only sx points separate the top half dozen in the order of merit and placings in the last outing will be worth double points.

The winning Captains' Day team

A 4-1 home win agaist The Dyke has put Heath in top spot in their six team Pyecombe Pitcher league. They now play Piltdown for a place in the final of this better-ball scratch strokeplay competition.

Eight-handicap Danny King won Sunday's Kingfisher stableford with a 36 poitnt round that included two birdies. Jeremy Holmes pipped Dale Wilkins on a back six countback after both signed for 31.