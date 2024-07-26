Mark's no mug as he matches open winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sensational front nine earns Jefford victory at Mannings Heath

While most of the golfing world had their eyes on the battle for the Claret Jug at Troon, another trophy – the Claret Mug – was being contested off the championship tees at Mannings Heath. Mark Jefford carded a superb nett 65 off seventeen that fittingly matched the final round score of new Open champion Xander Schauffele. He made nonsense of his handicap with a level par front nine and although unable to quite maintain that pace still finished six clear of Lee Whibley and seven ahead of Colin Gibson.

For the second week running Heath's seniors needed countback to resolve a triple tie, this time in the Alan Blick Memorial Trophy where the leading trio all signed for 38 points. Last year's winner Graham Lowther put up a stout defence but had to settle for runner-up spot after 14-handicap Phill Davies played the back nine in four over par to pip him by a point with Mike Hart third. The seniors were delighted to welcome Alan Blick's widow and son to present the trophy.and the day raised £250 for Alzheimer's Society.

There were several impressive scores in the Grannies Rose Bowl on Kingfisher where Mina Burton beat Rosemary Martin on a back six countback after both scored 40 points. As Burton is a grandmother she was able to claim the trophy as well as victory in the concurrent stableford competition. Julie Law was third with 39.

All roses for top Granny Mina Burton