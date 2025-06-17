Martin wins Seniors White Tee Championship at Lottbridge Golf Club

Twenty-eight seniors played in the Lottbridge Golf Club White Tee Championship. The course was in exceptional condition with the greens running very well.

Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott thanked all the seniors who took part on a very warm and sunny morning. There was some very good play and some really excellent scores returned, thanks in part to the very calm conditions.

Bill, who started everyone off, thanked Tony Bryant; Jim Woolley; Wayne Funnell; Mickey Hopkins and Les Buckle for their administration assistance.

Appreciation was given to The Fairway staff of Karen and Tony for their continued good service. Thanks also went to Head Greenkeeper Matt and all of the greenkeeping staff for the excellent condition of the course.

White Tee Champion, Martin Healy, receiving his Trophy from Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott

Bill presented the prizes, as follows: Winner and White Tees champion for 2025, Martin Healy, with nett 65; Lowest gross was also Martin Healy with 78; Runner-up and only missing out on the top spot on count back, Mickey Hopkins with nett 65.

There were three Nearest the Pin Winners: Holes 2 and 11 - Mickey Hopkins; Holes 6 and 15 - Martin Healy; Holes 9 and 18 - Les Buckle.

Bill thanked everyone for their friendly rivalry. It was another great fun day at The Lottbridge Golf Club.