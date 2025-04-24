Mystery of the early leather golf ball up for auction at Fernhurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An old featherie golf ball due to go under the hammer at Fernhurst has presented a conundrum for auctioneers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the ball bears an inscription linking it to a club which was not yet founded.

The early leather-bound feather golf ball was consigned for sale from a house move in Old Woking in Surrey and John Nicholson’s auctioneers will sell it on May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auctioneers said the family heirloom is inscribed stamped King James VI Club. Perth to one side, and 1807 Martins?? 1807 to the other – the inscriptions appearing under much wear and tear to the ball.

The golf ball bears the date 1807

King James VI Golf Club is a private club on the River Tay in Perth and is the only entirely self-contained course on a river island.

Intriguingly the club was found in North Inch, Perth in 1858, just over 50 years later than the date shown on the ball offered here, before being moved to Moncreiffe Island in 1897 to a course designed by ‘Old’ Tom Morris, winner of numerous British Open Championships, said John Nicholson’s.

The tradition of playing golf in Perth dates back beyond King James VI himself – in fact, as far back as 1502, when a bowmaker made a set of clubs for King James IV for thirteen shillings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherie golf balls date back to the early 17th century and were used for around 200 years before modern designs took over.

The golf ball goes under the hammer on May 14

They were made by sewing hide together and stuffing it with chicken or goose feathers.

As the Future Museum in Scotland notes, the measure to fill a ball was usually a top hat full of feathers.

The estimate is £5,000-10,000.

Live online bidding is available via www.johnnicholsons.com