Never mind the Claret Jug - Peter claims the Claret Mug ... as duo make Daily Mail headlines

While the world's top golfers were battling it out at Portrush, Mannings Heath were marking the Open with a medal competition for the Claret Mug rather than the more famous jug.

Peter Wilson, playing off 12, got off to a inauspicious start with a triple bogey seven but played superbly from then on to card 12 pars and sign for a nett 68.

Benjamin Lord was a single shot behind and Chris Smith pipped Jony Hay on countback with 70 thanks to three birdies on his inward half.

Earlier, Debs Battle and Julia Hoskins continued their brilliant run in the Daily Mail Foursomes with a convincing 5&4 sixth round home win over Hankley Common.

They are now just one win away from reaching the national finals where 16 pairs will compete at St Pierre, Chepstow from September 28 to 30.

It was a good week for Battle who posted a formidable 24 points off the purple tees to win the midweek nine-hole competition on Kingfisher, one better than Lee Barry and two clear of junior William Shurville.

Lynne Jones and Mary Grange finished fourth out of 45 teams in the SCLGA's prestigious Jerdein Memorial Salver at Copthorne. Jones carded 39 and Grange 36 and their aggregate 75 was only two points behind the winners, Golf at Goodwood, and level with third placed Chichester.

Grange was also in contention for the Grannies Rose Bowl but was just shaded on countback by Marion Gibson, a winner for the second week running, whose 35 points included three nett birdies and two nett eagles. Ninety years young Doreen Dinnage was thrd with 33.

The Seniors' Centenary Plate winners with skipper Andy Jones

The seniors were in better-ball pairs action with Alan Houliston and Richie Baker defying a tricky breeze to card an excellent 48 points and claim the Centenary Challenge Plate. Bob Binning and Kevin Peters took second place with 46 but only on a back three countback after Paul Williams and John Clarke blobbed the 16th.