Norfolk held their annual internal club competitions over the weekend, and while the respective club championships were obviously the most important it was some of the others which provided the most interest.

The club champions were the Men's Champion, Denis Langham, who defeated Dave Simmonds, and the Ladies Champion, Julie Potter, who defeated Elaine Montgomery.

Probably the most surprising outcome was in the Ladies Handicap, although that surprise had come earlier in the event when Jenny McKeown had defeated Julie Potter after converting a six points handicap advantage to an eventual 11 points win.

In Norfolk terms that is absolutely seismic, especially as Jenny has only been bowling for two seasons. This form could not be maintained for final day and she was defeated by Elaine Montgomery.

Men's Club Champion, Denis Langham, with runner up Dave Simmonds

Elaine went on to also claim the Novices Trophy to keep the trophy in the family for husband, Hugh, had won the same trophy last year. Runner-up in the Novices was Caroline Longhurst who on her run to the final had defeated partner and first team player, Nigel Allen.

Another notable mention was for Ted Jessup who on his run to the final of the Men's Handicap had defeated two first team players, but his luck had run out and Denis Langham added this trophy to the Men's Championship.

Another two-event winner was Peter Slade who won the Veteran's Trophy defeating Jim Raggett, and the Men's Two Wood defeating John Collins. Although he missed out on a triple when Julie Potter beat him in the 100 up.

In the pairs completions the Ladies was won by Hilary Claydon and Julie Potter who defeated Pauline Slade and Jenny McKeown. The Men's was won by Neil Gillingham and Trevor Sandells defeating Peter Hunter and Robert Ayling. The Mixed Pairs was won by John Rainbow and Julie Potter winning over Peter and Pauline Slade.

Ladies' champion Julie Potter wth runner up Elaine Montgomery

The Ladies Yardstick was won by Pauline Slade defeating Pauline Phillips, and the Men's by Trevor Sandells who defeated Bob Allen.

Finally thanks to Trevor Parker who organised the competitions throughout the season, and did more than his share of scoring.

Back to league matches and Norfolk Yellows kept up their pursuit of Middleton to try and overtake them for the championship of the Mixed BML Div1, when they defeated Petworth 31:27 and took four valuable points with Dave Noakes, Suki Ritblat, and Hugh Montgomery winning 25:6. The other rink losing 6:21.