A stunning round of 65, seven under par, earned Aaron Peacock 41 points and victory in Mannings Heath's Saturday Stableford.

Even allowing for forward winter tees and dispensation to pick and place the ball in the general area, Peacock's round was a masterly effort with seven birdies and not a single bogey on his card.

Playing off plus two he was also the only man in the field required to add shots to his score rather than deduct them but he still had enough in hand to pip Tony Nash by a point.

Tom Smith, helped by back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th, was just able to claim third place on a back nine countback from Kevin Stemp after both signed for 38.

Sunday's Stableford saw Peacock in the frame again but this time his level par 72 could only earn him 34 points and the runner-up spot. Lewis Hamblet, off 17, was the winner with seven pars and points on every hole for 38. Sanjay Amin was third with 31.

Two of Heath's ladies, Julia Hoskins and Debs Battle, were at nearby Cottesmore representing their club in the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

Muddy ground conditions meant only ten holes were open but the visiting pair were delighted to prevail and progress to the next round.