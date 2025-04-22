Phil wins Lottbridge Devonshire Trophy
The Lottbridge Golf Club, Main Section, played in their April Devonshire Trophy. This was played from the back 9 white tees and, although the start was later than usual, 30 members took part on a bright but slightly chilly Easter Saturday afternoon.
Thanks to Vice-Captain, Neil Twyman, for organising the event and for presenting the prizes.
Neil thanked everyone for taking part and presented the prizes, as follows:
Division 1 Winner - Phil Fitzpatrick, on count back, with 33 points.
Division 2 Winner - Marvin Ovenden with 36 points.
Nearest the pin on the 6th hole - Phil Fitzpatrick.
Lowest Gross Score - Tom Cruttenden with 34.
Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners and thanks to everyone who played, making it another fun event at Lottbridge Golf Club.