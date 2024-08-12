Polished Peacock claims Health's Centenary Trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Par fives demolished in three-under-par round

A superb three under par 69 – gross and nett – off the championship tees earned Aaron Peacock the Centenary Trophy Medal at Mannings Heath.

Peacock's round included four birdies and an eagle and he demolished the Waterfall's three par fives in just eleven shots. Hot on his heels on nett 70 were Kevin Stemp and Mark Crouch with Stemp's back nine just earning him the runner-up money and seven other players carding rounds of nett par or better.

Having won Heath's Multi-Tee Stableford just a week earlier, Keith Marshall triumphed again in the Multi-Tee Medal but this time only on countback after a triple tie.

Aaron Peacock with Centenary Trophy.

A disastrous quadruple bogey on the short par four second hole might have scrambled more fragile temperaments but Marshall, playing off eleven, remained composed and played the back nine in two over par for a nett 72. Chasing him on the same mark were runner-up Lee Barry and third placed Luke Thorburn.

An excellent two-over-par back nine propelled eighteen-handicap Derek Hendry to a nett 66 and three shot victory in the seniors' Ian Galloway Trophy. Roger Bridge was his closest challenger on nett 69 with Paul Holmes third on nett 70.

The ladies meanwhile remembered former golfing friends in their annual Memorial Trophy with 27-handicap Mary Grange posting nine nett birdies for an accomplished 40 points. Tina Norris was runner-up with 38 and Meriel Jolley was third on countback with 35.

Jolley was also in the frame for the nine-hole stableford on Kingfisher where 20 points earned her the runner-up spot on countback from Ben Whitehouse although both were just shaded by winner Ollie Spencer who carded 21.