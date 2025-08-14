Pros prosper on Littlehampton Golf Club Links
The Pros, whilst competing against each other to shoot the lowest individual score, were accompanied by members and guests, playing in teams of four.
Conditions were favourable and Guy Woodman, Chris Croucher and Kevin O'Connell all shot 6 under Par 64's to share first place
In the team event, 93 points was the winning score, by a three shot margin, with Malcolm Wager, David Gu and Brooks Stevens all taking home the new Ping Scottsdale Putter .
The £5000 prize for a Hole in One went unclaimed this year, after James Sharp's success in 2024.
Several players were very close!