Pros prosper on Littlehampton Golf Club Links

By paul gaylor
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Your Worldplaceholder image
Your World
Thirty-six pros from all over the South of England, descended on the links of Littlehampton Golf Club to compete in the clubs annual Pro-Am. Many of them were visiting the venue for the first time and were pleasantly surprised at just how good the course was!

The Pros, whilst competing against each other to shoot the lowest individual score, were accompanied by members and guests, playing in teams of four.

Most Popular

Conditions were favourable and Guy Woodman, Chris Croucher and Kevin O'Connell all shot 6 under Par 64's to share first place

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the team event, 93 points was the winning score, by a three shot margin, with Malcolm Wager, David Gu and Brooks Stevens all taking home the new Ping Scottsdale Putter .

The £5000 prize for a Hole in One went unclaimed this year, after James Sharp's success in 2024.

Several players were very close!

Related topics:Littlehampton Golf Club
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice