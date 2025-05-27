Seniors' captain wins nin-hole competition at The Lottbridge

By Les Buckle
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:48 BST

A total of 37 Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in a nine-hole summer Stableford.

The weather was cool with rain around but most players made it back dry. The course looked amazing and the greens were superb.

Seniors captain Dennis Sutherland won the competition himself – and also presented prizes to others, as follows:

The May nine-hole Stableford winner - Dennis Sutherland with 22 points; Division 1 winner Ian Stringer with 20 points; Division 2 winner Steve Goddard with 21; Nearest the pin on hole 2 - Richard Ellis; Hole 6 - Brian Robertson; Hole 9 - Julian Sanchez.

The Stableford winner, Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland (left), receiving his prize from Club President Jim Woolley

Dennis thanked the Fairway staff of Karen, Emily and Tony for looking after everyone; Senior sommittee members Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley for their administration help; Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell for all his work behind the scenes and Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott, for starting everyone off on the first tee.

The Senior Captain’s charity (Prostate Cancer UK) will receive another £50 for balls in the water. Thanks went to all for their donations.

Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.

