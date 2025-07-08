Seniors enjoy Texas scramble at Lottbridge Golf Club
The Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, presented prizes to the following: Texas Scramble winners: Bill Scott; Mick Hopkins; Trevor Body and Barry Petch; Runners up: Tony Bryant; Derek Westgate; Steve Lynch and Wayne Funnell; third place: Chris Burgess; John Hornblow; Mike Boyce and Dave Cottingham; Nearest pin on the 5th in two: Brian Skinner; Jim Hudson; Jason Heathfield and Barry Chapman; Nearest the pin on the 6th: Chris Burgess; John Hornblow; Mike Boyce and Dave Cottingham; Booby prize for last position: Terry Cosham; Owen Logue; Dave Booker and Brian Cordingley.
Dennis thanked the Fairway staff of Karen and Mike for looking after everyone and for suppling refreshments. Thanks also went to Hon Sec Les Buckle; Tony Bryant and Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell for their kind administration assistance and to Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott for collecting entry fees and Mickey Hopkins for starting the 44 hopefuls off on a beautiful July morning.
A huge thank you went to all the seniors who collected £60 for the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK).
Finally, Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.